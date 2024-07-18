Meet Plave, the Virtual K-pop Group That’s Breaking Big Records

When it comes to K-pop, the industry is never stops. From fashion trends to top biases, the world of South Korean pop stardom keeps changing. In recent years, the industry has found itself on an explosive trajectory thanks to acts like BTS, BlackPink, and Stray Kids. Now, it seems a new trend is budding in K-pop, and it is ready to take Plave to the global stage.

Haven’t heard of the group? Well, do not be too shocked. Plave made its debut in 2023 after teasing fans the year prior, but even in its short time, the group is thriving. A new report from South Korea just award Plave a massive sales record, and the whole fandom is paying close attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for why, that isn’t hard to figure out. Plave is one of K-pop’s newest virtual boy bands, and its anime aesthetics are paving new ground overseas.

Recently, reports from Melon in South Korea went live detailing the success of Plave. According to the data, the virtual group is now the fastest act in history to surpass a billion streams on the Melon chart. This knocks down the previous record set by New Jeans, one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop. Like it or not, Plave has become a massive success, and the group is closer to the global stage than you may realize.

While virtual acts are relatively new in K-pop, the idea has been around for decades. Japan has a monopoly on the industry as virtual idols there date back to the late 1980s. From vocaloids like Hatsune Miku to the rise of virtual idols on Hololive, Japan has brought this form of celebrity to new heights. These industries have grown in tandem with anime’s explosive rise over the past decade, and now, it seems like K-pop is finding its own in. Acts like Pave and Eternity are pushing the industry’s boundaries, and thanks to Melon’s most recent report, it seems these virtual idols are on the cusp of something big.

What do you make of the rise of Plave? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!