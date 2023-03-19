Pokemon Promo Shares First Look at Ash's Final Episode

Pokemon's anime has truly reached the point fans never thought it could as Ash Ketchum will be saying goodbye after 25 long years of adventures, and a promo for Pokemon's next episode has shared the first look at what Pokemon fans can expect for Ash's final episode in the anime overall! After Pokemon Journeys saw Ash winning the world championship, the first major question on Pokemon fans' minds was where the trainer could possibly go next. The surprising answer after all of this was actually for him to head off into the sunset and make room for new main protagonists.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been working its way through a special final season as Ash has been taking on low key adventures together with Misty and Brock again, and it's finally time for this special series to end. Ash will be leaving the Pokemon anime with Episode 12 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master, and now we have gotten the first look at how Ash will be saying farewell with the promo for the final episode. Check it out below:

How to Watch Pokemon's Final Ash Episode

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master Episode 11 is not only the final episode of Ash's special goodbye series, but is going to be the final episode we get to see the young champion at all. Titled "The Rainbow and the Pokemon Master!" the episode is teased as such, "Ash and Pikachu, who have returned to Pallet Town, are questioned by Gary when they reunite: 'Now that you've become the champion, just how close are you to becoming a Pokemon Master?' Ever since he started traveling with Pikachu, Ash has always dreamed of becoming a Pokemon Master. Can he find the answer to this question?"

Pokemon's next anime series has already been confirmed to start in Japan this April, but there has yet to be any international release information revealed either for this new entry or for Ash's final episodes as of this writing. This means fans outside of Japan will have to wait quite a while before getting to see the final episode for themselves after it initially airs in Japan later this Friday.

What are you hoping to see from Ash before he leaves the Pokemon anime? Can you believe this is really happening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!