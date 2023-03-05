Pokemon has been in the midst of its final few episodes following Ash Ketchum after 25 years of the anime, and it will kick off its next big series without Ash in a huge way with a one-hour premiere special episode! Pokemon's next anime series will be airing next month as part of the new wave of releases coming in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and there are still a ton of questions about what fans can expect to see from this next major era of the franchise. Especially because it will be brand new from the top down.

This next major entry of the franchise will be breaking ground by being the first full series without Ash as the lead character, and fans have gotten a significant update about what to expect from this next era of the anime. This new series will kick off with a special one-hour premiere episode that will be introducing fans to its new characters, Liko and Roy, and will likely set off their big adventure that is starting from the very beginning. For a taste of what to expect, you can check out the trailer for the new anime below:

How to Watch Pokemon's Next Anime

Pokemon's next major anime series is scheduled to premiere on April 14th in Japan, and internationally has yet to set a release window. Much of the new anime has yet to get its official English language licenses either as we still don't have its proper title, or localized names for its main characters either. It's being teased as a "2023 and beyond" release, so there's a possibility that fans outside of Japan will be able to see this hour long premiere before the year comes to an end.

The voice cast for the new series currently includes Minori Suzuki as Liko, Yuka Tersaki as Roy, Taku Yasuhiro as Friede, and Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu. Directed by Saori Deni, with Daiki Tomoyasu as creative director, The Pokemon Company teases the new series as such, "The new series will be a new dream and adventure set in the entire Pokémon world, where Liko and Roy will go on adventures with many Pokémon, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly."

