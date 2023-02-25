Pokemon Releases Preview For Ash's Final Episode

Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master features the final episodes of the anime adaptation that will feature Ash Ketchum as the lead trainer, bringing to an end his tenure as the protagonist following a twenty-plus-year career. As the current season continues to see Ash encounter friends and Pokemon from his past, bringing back the likes of Laprus, Squirtle, Butterfree, Misty, and Brock to name a few, the series has shared a new preview for the last installment that will see Ash and Pikachu as the main characters.

When Ash Ketchum departs the series as its star, he'll be replaced by two new trainers in Liko and Roy, who will reportedly be bringing two mysterious artifacts with them in the new season of the anime adaptation. While Ash's Pikachu will be leaving with his trainer, a new Pikachu, holding the title of "Captain Pikachu" will be taking the stage as a supporting character, tied to the hip of the trainer known as Friede. While the heroes have been shown that will take the anime series into the future, we have yet to learn who the antagonists will be, leaving Pokemon fans to wonder if we'll see Team Rocket return or a new threat to Pokemon trainers the world over.

Goodbye Ash

The upcoming eleventh episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master will air in Japan on March 24th next month, and from the new images that have been shared, it seems that the grand finale to Ash's quest as the star of the series will see plenty of reunions taking place:

Despite Ash and Pikachu departing the series, the next season of Pokemon will air in Japan beginning on April 14th, and while there have been a few details revealed regarding Liko and Roy's upcoming journey, there are still plenty of questions that fans are waiting to see answered.

The final episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master will be titled "Rainbow And The Pokemon Master" and is sure to tug on some heartstrings for long-time fans of the anime adaptation. While Ash might no longer be the star, executives behind the scenes of Pokemon have hinted that the main trainer might make a return in the future.

