This Epic Pokemon Christmas Tree Celebrates ‘Em All

Today, millions of families and friends are gathered to celebrate the season. At last, Christmas Day has come, and that means good tidings are everywhere to be found. Of course, this also means people are ready to show off their decor with Christmas trees at the top of their list. And thanks to one fan, the world now has the chance to see what a fully decked out Pokemon tree would look like.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as team-hinds decided to share their Christmas tree for the year. The photo shows off a huge piece which is settled in a living room, but it is hard to see through all because of all the Pokemon adorning the tree.

As you can see below, the tree replaces its topper with a familiar face. The decor was exchanged for a giant Pikachu plush with a smiling face. The only way it could be made better is if Pikachu were wearing a Santa hat, but we will digress.

The rest of the tree is covered in plushes which represent just a small portion of the Pokemon out there. From the top down, if you look closely, you can find some familiar faces. The top rungs include Pokemon such as Blastoise. As for the rest of the tree, it features pocket monsters such as Venasaur, Chansey, Slowpoke, Victini, and many more.

Of course, this kind of tree is a major to-do for Pokemon fans, but there are other ways to bring the franchise into your home for the holidays. For instance, The Pokemon Store has various ornaments for sale as well as plushes. There are even stockings available if you want to bring Eevee to your celebrations as well as string lights, mugs, and more.

