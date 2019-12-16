Pokemon Might Have Just Shared its Cruelest Scene Ever

Pokemon‘s anime franchise has been running for more than two decades, and in that time fans have been introduced some of the most heartbreaking scenes in all of anime. There are famous moments such as when Ash nearly left Pikachu behind, Ash “dying” in the first Pokemon movie, and even those behind the anime have remembered these emotionally trying moments. You would think it would be hard to still break hearts after all of this time, but the latest episode of the series has definitely added another moment that just goes right for the jugular.

The latest series has introduced fans to the adorable new Pokemon Scorbunny, and after this Scorbunny bonded with the anime’s new protagonist Go, it chased it across town and the Wild Area in order to ask Go to be his partner. But when Scorbunny finally makes it to Go, Go turns it down.

This might be the cruelest scene in Pokemon history. pic.twitter.com/F39swBWSOJ — Tylor (@theSirToasty) December 15, 2019

Episode 5 of the series continues Ash and Go’s journey through the Galar region from Sword and Shield, and the previous episode saw them meet this mischievous Scorbunny. This Scorbunny was lonely, so it joined a gang of Nickit in order to get some friends. But after meeting Go, Scorbunny decided to chase after him and jumped on a train to get his attention.

Ash and Go didn’t notice Scorbunny’s attempts to get their attention on the train, and even get off when Scorbunny doesn’t realize it. Trapped on the train, Scorbunny eventually jumps out the window and has to run across the treacherous Wild Area to get to where Go is. But this journey initially comes to a cruel end as the damaged and dirty Scorbunny tries to ask Go about becoming his Pokemon, but Go turns it down because he wants Mew to be his first one.

Thankfully, Go soon realizes his mistakes by the end of the episode but this still doesn’t take the sting out of Scorbunny’s shocked face. Seeing Scorbunny come so far for Go only for him to coldly turn it down was pretty cruel, and thankfully it seems like it was just a small mistake from this young trainer going on his first journey.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.