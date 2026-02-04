Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Announces Surprising New Spinoff Anime (First Look Revealed)

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has announced the anime franchise is coming back with a surprising new spinoff and it looks totally different than the original. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is already a massive success with fans thanks to the manga release, and the anime has taken that to a whole new level across its first three seasons so far. With a fourth season of the TV anime on the way later this year, it turns out that there are even more surprises from the franchise in store as a new spinoff is coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition has officially announced it will be getting an anime adaptation, and it’s quite a wild spinoff from the original series. It’s an alternate take on the original series’ world that images Iruma being adopted into the world of demonic organized crime rather than just going to demon school like in the original. And you can see that a bit in action with the first look at the new Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun spinoff below ahead of its 2027 debut.

IruMafia Edition Spinoff Anime Announced for 2027

Courtesy of NHK

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime in 2027, but any further concrete plans about its release (including any potential international release plans) have yet to be revealed as of this initial announcement. For those unaware of the spinoff, it’s an alternative take on the original story from Hiroja, overseen by original series creator Osamu Nishi. The original series follows a kind boy as he’s adopted by demons and starts a fun new daily life, but the spinoff is nothing like that.

It’s set in an alternate universe where Iruma is still the same kind human boy, but he’s instead adopted by a fearsome mafia boss. This alternate take on the world then follows Iruma as he works his way up the ladder in the world of organized crime, and features new takes on the series’ characters for this new kind of wild world. With it getting an official anime of its own, that means fans are going to see lots more of Iruma-kun over the next couple of years.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 to Return in 2026

Courtesy of BN Pictures

Thankfully, the main series is set to return later this year as well. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 is currently slated to make its return to screens this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. Much like the first three seasons, this new season will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan and you can catch up with it all streaming there in the meantime.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 will be picking up from where the third season left off as Iruma-kun and the others will be entering the Music Festival. Much like the festival seen before, this is going to be a huge event that challenges them to make their way to the top of the rankings at school and will push them beyond their limits. Needless to say, it’s a good time to be a fan of this anime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!