A Major Shonen Jump Series Is Going on Long Hiatus Ahead of Finale

A major Shonen Jump series has announced that it’s going to go on a lengthy hiatus as the creator behind it all prepares for a finale. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has been going through a number of changes in the last few years as many of the longest running series have been gearing up for their respective ends, but it’s been the same case for Shueisha’s other magazines as well. Jump SQ magazine allows its manga to release on a different kind of schedule than seen elsewhere, and it seems one of its longest running works is preparing for a finale.

Blue Exorcist series creator Kazue Kato took to social media to announce that the manga is going to go on a fourth month hiatus as the creator prepares for what is coming next. But that preparation comes with a major caveat as the creator revealed that the series is getting ready for its “final” chapter. This could either mean the final chapter of the current arc, or the final arc of the series overall. Either way, this long running hit is getting ready for the end. The announcement is below.

Blue Exorcist Announces 4 Month Hiatus Ahead of Final Chapter

Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato confirmed that the manga is going to go on a hiatus for four months while Kato readies for the next phase of the series and future events to come. A release date for the manga’s return has not been announced, but it will be coming with the July 2026 issue of Jump SQ magazine. Thankfully, the creator also confirmed that this hiatus is not due to any health issues following hiatuses taken for that reason in the past so fans can rest easy knowing the creator is in good health.

Blue Exorcist is coming off of Chapter 166 that seems to kick off a final battle against Astaroth, so it has had fans wondering about the impeding end of the series on a whole. The manga has been seemingly in the midst of its final arc for a while, so there has been a question over whether or not this finale is indeed going to be a final chapter when it returns rather than the start of an entirely new arc to come. But we’ll just have to see what happens in four more months.

What’s Going on With Blue Exorcist?

Blue Exorcist has actually made quite the comeback in the last few years. Following a seven year break, Blue Exorcist finally returned for the third season of the anime. This was something fans never expected as the second season went its own direction and had an original ending compared to the original manga, and thankfully the anime found a great way to continue by just skipping ahead to a future arc. This turned out to be the first in two more seasons of episodes that fans got to see in the years since.

Blue Exorcist wrapped up the second half of its fourth season last year, but has yet to announce any plans for a potential fifth season as of the time of this hiatus announcement. But as the manga prepares for its upcoming finale (whatever shape that might take), the anime’s future could be continuing towards its own end as well.

