The Pokemon Anime Just Showed How Terrifying Gigantamaxing Really Is

Pokemon had a landmark year in 2019. The start of the year welcomed the franchise’s first live-action project, and that success continued with a new anime and manga. In the last few weeks, fans have gotten used to the overhauled Pokemon anime, and the recent release of Pokemon Sword and Shield has only helped. After all, Ash Ketchum has a new region to explore, but he might regret ever discovering Gigantamaxed Pokemon.

And why, you might ask? Well, it turns out the prospect of a Snorlax on the cusp of Gigantamaxing is downright terrifying.

Recently, Pokemon: The Series put out a brand-new episode, and it was there Ash headed to the Galar region. He headed overseas with Go at his side, and the pair were amazed by what they saw in Galar.

Of course, their growing excitement exploded when they learned what all Gigantamaxing meant. Go barely had time to shut down Scorbunny before a Snorlax decided it was time to glow up.

As you can see above, the anime included a scene of a Snorlax as he blows up in size. Ash and Go are terrified by the expanding Snorlax, and they see Gigantamaxing in person for the first time. Even Pikachu is freaked out by the scene, but Scorbunny’s panic has intrigued fans the most. The Pokemon should be used to Gigantamaxing since he is from Galar, but Scorbunny is plenty panicked about the ordeal. Clearly, the phenomenon of Gigantamaxing Pokemon isn’t something you ever get used to, so gamers can pocket this tidbit for a future party.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.