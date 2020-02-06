Pokemon Discovers Long Lost Team Rocket Promo

There are no bigger villains in the history of the Pokemon franchise than the trio of antagonists within Team Rocket that go by the names of Jesse, James, and Meowth. Set on a never ending quest to capture new and powerful pocket monsters for their organization, and their boss Giovanni, the trio has long been a thorn in the side of not just Ash Ketchum, but to countless trainers travelling the world and attempting to harness their strength with their Pokemon. Now, one Poke-fan has found a promo for the lost episodes of Pokemon’s anime that would see Team Rocket struggle themselves against a new threat to their crown as villains in the form of Team Plasma!

Team Plasma may be a nefarious organization but they differed in terms of their ultimate goal from the likes of Jesse and James in that they were looking to free pocket monsters from their trainers and create a world where the current system of Pokemon training would be kicked to the curb. Though Plasma was eventually revealed to hide a more terrifying goal of trying to take over regions of the world, it was clear that they were a worthwhile counterpart to Team Rocket. Hopefully, one day, we’ll be able to see these lost episodes of the Pokemon anime!

Twitter User ObscurePoke shared the long lost clip, showing scenes from the scrapped two part episode that would have seen a titanic villain war take place with Ash Ketchum stuck in the middle, clearly giving the Pokemon trainer a whole new set of problems to deal with:

Trailer for the unaired Team Rocket VS Team Plasma two-parter. The episodes were scheduled to air in March 2011, but were postponed indefinitely after the Tōhoku earthquake and eventually cancelled. To this day they have never been broadcast in Japan or elsewhere.

Team Rocket has recently appeared in the Pokemon series with a brand new bag, having been given a serious power-up from their boss that allows them to access insanely powerful Pokemon at any time. While the team has more often than not been considered a joke, they have been given some serious guns in terms of their overall efforts to steal Pokemon all over the world.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.