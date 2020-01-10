Pokemon Releases First Teaser for Next Movie, Pokemon Coco

A teaser PV for the new “Pokemon” 2020 movie has been released; opens July 10th pic.twitter.com/29QkBvoPIh — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) January 9, 2020

Pokemon has had a big day, and it seems the franchise is going all out to top things off. Over in Japan, the very first teaser for the next Pokemon movie went live, and it reveals an all-new story for Ash to enjoy.

As you can see above, the trailer begins with a far shot of a jungle scene. The lush area reveals a mysterious man swinging from the trees on vines, and they have body paint all over them.

Before the promo ends, fans are introduced to a baby who is laying in a temple. The forgotten relic has some definite legendary vibes, and fans are already curious whether the baby shown is a flashback of the vine-swinging man shown earlier.

Of course, Ash and Pikachu are also seen in the trailer. They are not shown much, but the pair are drawn in 2D animation. The anime’s last movie might have embraced 3DCG artwork, but this upcoming Pokemon flick will go back to basics.

The film looks plenty interesting already, and Pokemon put a cherry on top by revealing its name. The movie will be titled Pokemon Coco, and it will hit theaters in Japan on July 10. There is no word on when the movie will make its way to the United States, but you can bet fans from all over will want to peek the movie.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.