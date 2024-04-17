Pokemon Horizons Celebrates First Anniversary With New Poster

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now celebrating the first anniversary of the new anime's premiere, and the anime has shared a special poster to help commemorate the occasion! Pokemon's anime franchise made a massive shift a year ago that took long time fans by surprise. Deciding to end Ash Ketchum's run in the series after 25 years of the anime, the next era of the series introduced a new set of main characters who are in the midst of their own new stories in new regions never explored by Ash. Now that the anime is a year in, Pokemon Horizons is evolving even further.

Pokemon Horizons is currently readying to start a whole new arc of its anime with its latest episodes airing in Japan, and Liko and Roy's story is about to evolve in a whole new direction as a result. As the anime continues to explore this story and head into a bright and unpredictable, it's a great time to reflect on just how far the series has come in the last year of its first broadcast. To celebrate, you can check out the special poster for Pokemon Horizons' first anime anniversary below.

Where to Watch Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is getting ready for a new arc of the anime with its newest episodes now airing in Japan, but thankfully fans in North America have finally gotten their chance to check out how the new era of the franchise began with its first batch of episodes now available for streaming with Netflix. As for what to expect from the new anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

"A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that's determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn't on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?"

