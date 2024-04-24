Pokemon Is Ready to Release the Perfect Poke Ball Projectors

Whether the anime franchise is led by Ash Ketchum, Liko, or Roy, all Pokemon trainers are united in the fact that they rely on Pokeballs to capture powerful pocket monsters. To this day, the Pokeball has allowed fans of the franchise to capture their own Pokemon across countless video games on consoles and via mobile devices thanks to Pokemon Go. As Pokemon continues to create new merchandise that spawned directly from its universe, new Pokeballs that light up the night are set to arrive online in Japan.

Since the start of the Pokemon franchise, many fans have wondered just what takes place inside of a Pokeball. In the anime series, the pocket monsters are transformed into energy before being placed inside of the devices, creating more questions for fans. As time marched on in the series, the Pokeballs themselves have evolved, creating several different types that trainers can use to capture stronger Pokemon. Considering that the Pokemon themselves always appear refreshed and happy, for the most part, when they are released from the Pokeballs, it has fans wondering even more what takes place in the legendary anime devices. While there hasn't been a "real" version of the Pokeballs to capture animals inside, this merchandise does capture the spirit of the anime franchise.

Pokeballs Projecting Pokemon

The new Pokeballs are planning to hit Japan on April 27th, offering Pokemon fans several varieties of designs and illuminations when it comes to the franchise that may very well outlive its fans. While the Pokeballs have yet to be confirmed for a North American release, The Pokemon Center has been known to bring merchandise from Japan to the West in the past.

This Poké Ball-shaped room projector comes with seven different film reels to project into your room! It will release in Japan on April 27 💡 pic.twitter.com/4mDnN27Kvk — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) April 19, 2024

Liko and Roy, the new stars of the anime that have taken the reins from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in Pokemon Horizons, recently celebrated their one-year anniversary as the main trainers of the show. While Ash might be on the sidelines for now, the executives responsible for the series have hinted in the past that they could foresee the long-running anime star making a comeback at some point in the future. While Roy and Liko might not be trying to be world champions like their predecessor, they are facing some unique challenges in the latest season.

