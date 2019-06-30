Pokemon: Sun and Moon Anime Confirms Alola League Arc Premiere

Pokemon is ready to take on a brand-new journey when it comes to anime. Not only is the franchise ready to release a new film to fans, but its TV series is gunning for a big premiere. After all, a long-awaited arc is about to greet fans on the small screen, and it will be here before fans know it.

Yes, that’s right. The Pokemon anime is finally prepared to enter the Alola League arc, and it will begin in a matter of days.

Recently, Pokemon put up a new trailer on Youtube to hype the next phase of its on-going anime. The TV show, which is making its way through the Alola region still, is looking to wind the generation down. At long last, Ash and Pikachu will get to fight in the Alola League, and their journey will begin on July 7.

begins July 7th

While some fans might find this announcement to be short notice, others have seen this arc coming a mile away. Chatter began about Pokemon: Sun and Moon entering the Alola League arc months ago when rumors surfaced about the next Pokemon console game. Once the folks at The Pokemon Company confirmed Pokemon Sword and Shield would be released this year, fans knew it was only a matter of time before Alola got its own league going.

This evidence was only compounded when Professor Kukui revealed his lifelong goal of making an Alola League. As of late, the anime has kept up with the professor as he’s built a stadium for the league to duel in. Now, it looks like that building is all done, and Ash will be able to undertake his first official Alola League battle before long.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.