Pokemon Synopsis Teases Ash’s First Meeting with Professor Oak

Pokemon‘s next anime series is an exciting one for a number of reasons, and one of the stand outs is that the series will be retooling things for the next step of Ash’s journey. Unlike previous anime iterations, this new series will be adding a few more bits fleshing out the origins of both Ash and Pikachu. Not only has the anime confirmed that it will be diving into Pikachu’s origin story before he ended up meeting Ash, it turns out that the next series will be adding a bit more to Ash’s story before meeting Professor Oak.

A new bit of information from the series shared by @AshandSerena on Twitter teases that we’ll see Ash when he was six years old and trying to get in a special Pokemon Camp run by Professor Oak long before he started his own journey to becoming a master:

Along with the cute new look at young Ash, it’s teased that his oversleeping is a pretty bad habit of his. Oversleeping is the famous reason behind why Ash ended up with Pikachu, and it seems like this also has much to do with his meeting Professor Oak too. But with this newer information fleshing out more of the past, the new anime series will be setting the table for the series’ second protagonist, Gou.

Gou is a ten year old trainer who is just setting out on their journey, and will be a strong comparison to the veteran trainer Ash. As the both of them not only explore new additions from the Galar region of the Sword and Shield games, but past regions introduced throughout the franchise thus far. Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan.

The first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu,” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”