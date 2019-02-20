‘Pokemon’ Announces Massive 3-Month Anime Marathon

Are you ready to check out some of Pokemon's best anime? Well, it seems the company backing your favorite pocket monsters is. A new report has confirmed Pokemon is about to launch one massive marathon, and it will take fans months to stream online.

Earlier today, details for Pokemon Day 2019 went live, and it was there fans heard about the franchise's next marathon. The Pokemon Company will air several full series as well as films for free via Twitch, so it is time you got an account with the streaming site.

"Trainers will be able to relive some of their favorite moments from the animated TV series and movies as the Twitch Pokemon Marathon returns on Pokemon Day. From February 27 through May 5, fans can tune in to twitch.tv/twitchpresents to watch Pokemon the Series: Diamond and Pearl, Pokemon the Series: Black & White, Pokemon the Series: XY, and select movies," the company's press release confirmed.

Starting on Pokemon Day itself, February 27 will mark the beginning of this months long marathon. Twitch will stream fan-favorite episodes on the first day along with films before moving into a yet-announced schedule.

"Twitch will showcase some of their favorite episodes and movies all day on February 27, with content highlighting Pokemon like Pikachu, Zekrom, Eevee, Snorlax, and others that appear as TAG TEAM Pokemon-GX from the recently released Pokemon TCG: Sun & Moon—Team Up expansion."

To watch the series, all fans will need to do is sign up for Twitch should they wish to leave comments or bookmark the marathon feed. Pokemon's official Twitch page can be found here, so fans will want to keep up with schedule announcements for this marathon as they go live.

This is not the first time Pokemon has teamed up with Twitch to stream episodes. Last year, the companies worked together to host a Thanksgiving marathon which lasted until January. The 900-episode event was watched by fans around the world, so it seems The Pokemon Company is ready to welcome back that viewership in 2019.

So, will you be tuning in? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven't kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, "What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum's quest to become a Pokémon Master! There's plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash's Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions..."