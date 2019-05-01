Pokemon to Stream Season 3 Online for Free Soon

Pokemon is having a big year, and it is thanks to a few big projects. With new games on the way, Pokemon will enter a new era with an anime film this summer and a live-action outing in the spring. Now, the anime is here to get fans caught up on all things Pokemon, but it is taking its time.

After all, the anime’s third season will be available to stream soon enough for free, and fans are ready for it.

Not long ago, The Pokemon Company confirmed its plans to roll out the third season of Pokemon the Series on its mobile app.

It’s a whole new world we live innnn… 🎶 That’s right, Trainers—Pokémon: The Johto Journeys just arrived on Pokémon TV. Don’t miss one second of Ash and Pikachu’s travels throughout the Johto region. It’s a whole new place to see! 🎶 https://t.co/mJqNFmsJd9 pic.twitter.com/vOPm2BapFe — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 29, 2019

“Get ready to check out a whole new journey with a brand-new attitude when Ash and Pikachu leave the Orange Islands behind and set their sights on the Johto region as the third season of Pokemon the Series arrives on Pokemon TV for a limited time” the announcement reads.

“Starting May 3, you can catch all of Pokemon: The Johto Journeys, when Ash and Misty reunite with their friend Brock for more exciting adventures filled with faithful friends, thrilling battles, and plenty of Pokemon pals like Totodile and Chikorita.”

As you can see, this announcement describes the upload as a limited one, so season three will not be available forever. The Pokemon Company also confirmed season two will leave Pokemon TV starting May 3, so fans have a couple days to binge the season if they’re not all caught up with Ash Ketchum’s adventure.

