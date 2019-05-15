Pokemon: Armored Mewtwo Figure Announced

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is hoping to ride the wave of popularity created by the release of Detective Pikachu earlier this month. A retelling of the First Pokemon animated movie, Strikes Back will revisit the adventure of Ash, Pikachu, Brock, and Misty as they fight Team Rocket and come into contact with Metwo, a cloned Pokemon whose frightening power shakes the world. In celebration of the upcoming film, Takara Tomy is producing a figure of “Armored Mewtwo” from the film for fans.

Pokemon: The First Movie was originally released in 1998 in Japan with a number of shorts, Pikachu’s Vacation and Origin of Mewtwo, aired before the movie itself: Mewtwo Strikes Back. Arguably still the best animated Pokemon feature, Mewtwo displays a number of Pokemon in the fight against Team Rocket and Mewtwo, even introducing the ancient Pokemon, Mew, to the brawl itself. While the ending saw the conflict being resolved with the “power of love and friendship” melting Mewtwo’s heart, it still manages to give fans a ton of Pokemon battles to witness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takara Tomy will be releasing the figure to fans at the end of this month, though some lucky fans may be able to win the figure by following the rules laid out in the Tweet below. The rules themselves, for those of us who don’t speak Japanese, include simply following the account and retweeting the Tweet below:

As Pokemon fans who saw Detective Pikachu know, Mewtwo had a heavy role to play in the film and was revealed early on in the trailers, prior to the film’s release. Without going into spoilers, Mewtwo’s back story from the first Pokemon film remains the same there and for all intents and purposes, the cloned monster will surely make a re-appearance in the live action films at some point. Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will release in Japan on July 12th, with a US release surely scheduled for a release afterward.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. Mewtwo Strikes Back is a re-imaging of Pokemon: The First Movie which sees all the characters and Pokemon we knew from the anime, returning in full CGI detail.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!