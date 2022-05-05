Pokemon Taps Into Dragon Ball With Lucario's Mega Spirit Bomb

✖

Pokemon Journeys fully embraced the Dragon Ball franchise with Mega Lucario's own version of the Spirit Bomb with the latest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the franchise has been challenging Ash Ketchum with some of his toughest battles in the franchise to date. Not only is he making his way through a world spanning tournament, but he's taking on all sorts of familiar faces from his past on the way to the top of the world. Through that time he has battled a lot with Lucario, and the two of them have formed a stronger bond than ever as a result.

With Ash preparing to try to make it into the Master Class' Top 8 trainers within the World Coronation Series, he and Lucario decide to do some very unique training in which they sought out Ash's Greninja in order to better fuel the aura connection between the two of them. Thanks to a very challenging battle towards the end of the episode, Lucario's Mega Evolution turns out stronger than ever and his Aura Sphere ends up growing to a Spirit Bomb size as a result. You can check it out in action below as spotted by @Ockomet on Twitter:

LOOK AT THAT AURA SPHERE!!!! Ash, Lucario and Greninja got so in sync to some training. Destroying that weed with what’s essentially a Spirit Bomb. Lucario is definitely gonna give Raihan a tough time. Also, look at him hugging Ash I- 🥺#anipoke pic.twitter.com/u6WCZZmrvl — Ocko (@Ockomet) May 4, 2022

Episode 108 of Pokemon Journeys officially brings Ash's Greninja back to the Pokemon anime following its last appearance several years ago, and it's revealed that Greninja is still battling against the darkness much like it was seen all those years ago, Lucario immediately challenges Ash's past strong Pokemon to a battle, and thus loses as a result. But through this loss and seeing just how well Ash and Greninja connect through their auras, it's enough to inspire Lucario to better its connection with Ash and fuels its Mega Evolution to a new level.

With one final Aura Sphere, it grows to a massive new size that Mega Lucario has to hold over its head much like Dragon Ball's Goku can be seen on a number of occasions throughout Akira Toriyama's long running manga and anime franchise. Now that Lucario has been beefed up in this way, now it remains to be seen whether or not it will be enough to actually get Ash into the Master Class Top 8 next.

What do you think? How do you feel about seeing Mega Lucario's strongest Aura Sphere yet? Curious to see if it will be enough to take on the Top 8 trainers in the world? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!