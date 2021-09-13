Pokemon Offers Up Spooky Gengar Jewelry For Halloween

Pokemon is one if not the most popular franchise in the world. The series has been around for 20+ years, and everyone from kids to grandparents knows about the series. You can find all sorts of merchandise that keep the fandom afloat. And now, the spooky season is on its way with some fine Gengar jewelry by its side.

As you can see below, the Japanese jewelry company U-Treasure is at it again. The brand has put out several Pokemon collections in the last five years, and they remain as popular as ever. That is why Gengar is ready to get its own line, but you better nab it fast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/pokejungle/status/1435362392028991490?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to the site, Pokemon is releasing a mischievous Gengar ring this year in three different metals. Of course, silver will be offered along with rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold. These rings will match with a set of Gengar necklaces at U-Treasure, so you can be decked out for Halloween.

“A ring designed with a mischievous Gengar,” the collection reads. “The Pokemon’s grin and laughter cannot be missed. If you’re feeling a chill all the time, maybe it’s because Gengar is nearby. We recommend you wear the ring with Gengar’s necklace as well.”

When it comes to your budget, these Pokemon rings and necklaces are pricey. The cheapest ring will run fans $160 USD while the most expensive ring goes for about $1,000. As for the necklace, the pieces run upwards to $900 USD ahead of shipping and handling. U-Treasure does do thirdhand International shipping, and the cost of the service varies greatly. But if you are deadset on this Gengar collection, well – who are we to stop you from nabbing it?

What do you think of this Pokemon collection? Are you down to celebrate Gengar this Halloween…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.