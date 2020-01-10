Pokemon the Movie: Coco Debuts First Poster

After the franchise briefly experimented with CG animation with a remake of the first film, Mewtwo Strikes Back, Pokemon’s movie franchise is poised to return to its traditionally 2D animated fare with the 23rd movie, Pokemon the Movie: Coco. With the film franchise establishing a new centralized continuity following its reboot with Pokemon: I Choose You! in 2017 (and continued on with Pokemon: The Power of Us in 2018), this latest film in the franchise is teasing a return to this new kind of Ash as they venture into a new forest and meet a strange new boy.

Following the release of the first promo for the new film, Pokemon: Coco’s official Twitter account has shared the first poster that gives fans a close look at the newest character coming to the series. It’s unclear as to whether or not this boy will be the titular “Coco,” but all signs point to this nature boy getting a significant role. Check out the poster below:

Pokemon the Movie: Coco is currently slated to release in Japan on July 10th, but there’s currently no confirmed English language release as of this writing. Given the lack of a North American release for the previous film it’s not quite a complete certainty, but since Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION was an experimental CG remake, maybe this new film has a better chance at getting a release outside of Japan?

Story details for the new film are currently being kept under wraps, Tetsuo Yajima will be returning to direct Pokemon: Coco after directing The Power of Us for OLM. AtsuhiroTomioka has also been tapped to write the script for the new film, but casting and other staff details are currently unknown as of this writing.

If you’re looking for more Pokemon anime adventures, Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. But are you looking forward to this new movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!