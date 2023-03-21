Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Misty's Return

Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master only has one episode left as the season is planning to bid a fond farewell to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as the series' stars. Luckily, the anime adaptation did give the main Pokemon trainer some big reunions in what might be his final adventures in the television series. One of the biggest comebacks was the Water-type trainer Misty, who was able to once again return to Ash's life and make quite the return during her big splash in the series as of late.

While Misty didn't play a role in Pokemon Go, Pokemon Scarlet, and Pokemon Violet, she did get her start in the video games prior to her anime debut. Both she and Brock were trainers in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, the first video games of the franchise that arrived on the Nintendo Gameboy in the 1990s. Along with Ash and his Pikachu leaving the series, Misty's status for the future is unknown as the two new trainers, Liko and Roy, are set to take the reins of the anime series. With one episode left of Ash's role as the main protagonist, expect plenty of Pokemon fans to share their goodbyes following his twenty-plus-year tenure.

Pokemon: Misty's Return

Of course, Misty has the honor of being the first trainer to defeat Ash Ketchum in a one-on-one battle following his win in the Masters 8 Tournament that made him the new world champion. The fight between the two old friends didn't see them both use the extent of their Pokemon rosters, so there definitely is an "asterisk" when it comes to Ketchum's loss. While Ash might no longer be the star of the series moving forward, this isn't to say that old characters might not also return at some point in the future.

Despite learning more about Liko and Roy, along with their upcoming allies like Captain Friede and potential enemies in "The Explorers", there are plenty of questions still surrounding the trainers and their journey. Luckily, Pokemon fans will learn next month as the new season of Pokemon is sure to throw plenty of answers at fans. If the series doesn't involve a time skip, will we eventually see the two new trainers attempt to defeat Ash Ketchum as the new world champion?

Do you think Misty will one day return despite Ash no longer being the anime's star? Which reunion has been your favorite in the latest season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.