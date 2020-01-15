This Pokemon Cosplay Brings The Sword And Shield Of Sir Fetchd To Life

Pokemon Sword And Shield has hit the ground floor running, becoming a “must buy” for owners of the Nintendo Switch in order to explore the Galar Region and the brand new Pokemon that wander the wild areas of this landscape. Though many new pocket monsters were introduced in this new generation, one of the most popular has been an evolution for a fan favorite creature, Far Fetch’d. The bizarre grass type Pokemon is a bird that holds onto a large leek, using the plant as a weapon. Sir Fetch’d took the idea of its predecessor one step further and one fan has perfectly captured the essence of the popular Pokemon.

Instagram Cosplayer Akakioga shared her amazing interpretation of what would happen if a human being were to merge with the evolved form of Far Fetch’d, proving that the duck billed pocket monster is still one of the most popular new Pokemon introduced to trainers in recent memory:

Sir Fetch’d has yet to appear in the recent new season of Pokemon, which sees Ash Ketchum travelling to the different regions of the world as something of a “victory lap” following his first Pokemon tournament win in the Alola League. However, it’s only a matter of time before Ash, and his best pal of the moment Go, encounter this pocket monster based on its popularity. With Pokemon such as Scorbunny and the Gigantamax forms of various creatures having been featured, its clear that the Galar region will continue playing a big part in the anime.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that gives us a brand new take on the popular Pokemon Sir Fetch'd?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.