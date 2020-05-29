Pokemon Promotes Social Distancing at Cafe with Cute Plushes

✖

The anime of Pokemon has been running for decades following the exploits of Ash Ketchum in his bid to become one of the greatest trainers that the world has ever seen and now, the Pokemon Cafe in Osaka Japan is looking to take care of the world's "trainers" by using plushes of your favorite pocket monsters to teach folks how to social distance. The coronavirus pandemic has made an impact on the anime of Pokemon, delaying the television series as well as the next feature length film of the series, Pokemon: Coco, and this demonstration does a great job of informing its fans.

The world of anime overall has been hit hard by COVID-19, with numerous anime series and manga installments being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With series such as Pokemon, Digimon, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and others being postponed, the pandemic has definitely given anime fans a lot of news to mull over as quarantining populations attempt to "flatten the curve". Some restaurants around the world have used full mannequins to help patrons participate in social distancing for those looking to return to something of a sense of normalcy, though we have to admit that these cute plushes from the Pokemon series are far more preferable than the creepy life-like figures!

Twitter User GoNintendoTweet shared an image from the official Pokemon Cafe in Osaka, Japan, showing how plush dolls were used to help promote social distancing during this time of the coronavirus pandemic where populations are attempting to help stop the spread of the virus:

Pokemon Cafe Osaka uses Pokemon plush dolls to promote social distancing https://t.co/KOH9EU22ui pic.twitter.com/f9i1ysRJMY — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) May 28, 2020

The latest season of the series has featured Ash Ketchum taking a "victory lap" following his win at the Alola League tournament, giving a number of fans what they've been waiting to see in the young trainer finally winning a Pokemon championship. With Ash and his new pal Go travelling the different regions of the world and adding some of the most powerful Pokemon to their rosters, fans are waiting to see the return of the anime proper after being delayed as a result of COVID-19!

