Pokemon Fan Creates the Cutest Date Proposal Ever

With the advent of online gaming, Pokemon isn’t bringing together fans only through its anime, manga, and card games, but also via the Nintendo Switch with the current Pokemon Sword And Shield. The current anime season has seen Ash join forces with a brand new “right hand man” in the form of Go, an aspiring Pokemon trainer who wishes to capture the ancient Pokemon known as Mew. With all these unions under the banner of pocket monsters, it’s no surprise to see that the franchise is bringing together people in real life, as one fan uses the series to ask their crush on a date!

Love and relationships aren’t typically an area that is explored in the franchise of Pokemon, though that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from “shipping” some of their favorite characters, and sometimes pocket monsters. Certainly, Team Rocket members Jesse and James have long been thought of as a couple, revelling in one another’s evil as they attempt to steal more and more creatures for their organization. Having been given a recent power up in the anime series, Team Rocket are blasting off again, though we still aren’t hearing any wedding bells in the distance.

Reddit User EmergencyPlayer shared the proposal for a date to their Winter Formal, using the tried and true battle screen from the older Pokemon video games to skillfully weave their names into the sign, creating a brilliant piece of art to share with the world:

The franchise of Pokemon has never been hotter than recent days, with DLC having been recently announced for the Nintendo Switch game and serious developments taking place in the recent season of the anime. With both Ash and Go catching some of the strongest Pokemon they’ve ever encountered, we’re sure to see even more fan works arrive in days to come.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.