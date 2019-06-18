Detective Pikachu Artist Fleshes Out Deleted Pokemon Museum Scene

Unfortunately, as is the case with nearly every film that’s released, sometimes scenes don’t make it past the cutting room floor, with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu being no exception. While the film did a great job of following the exploits of our yellow gumshoe and his human partner Tim Goodman, there was one scene that didn’t manage to make it into the film. A concept artist for the film shared his designs and thoughts on a scene that featured a museum, a Ditto, and a Tyrantrum.

Concept Artist RJ Palmer broke down the scene in question along with a number of designs that would have made the museum a sight to behold in the film:

Here’s a few things I worked on to fill out the museum with Pokemon related artifacts. It was super cool to see a version of the deity Pokemon statues in the office of Bill Nighy’s character in the movie. You can see more detail here: https://t.co/g4sYf7aTG3 pic.twitter.com/DdFvRJ2MvH — RJ Palmer 🔜 Anime Expo H3 (@arvalis) June 1, 2019

While the statues and environment laid out here are certainly breathtaking, the most interesting tidbit here is the description of Ditto taking on the form of Tyrantrum. The movie itself brought in the shape shifting Pokemon, Ditto, to act as something of a villain, impersonating humans and Pokemon alike in order to hide the truth behind the disappearance of Harry Goodman.

Ditto is eventually defeated and the truth is revealed about the relationship between Harry Goodman and Detective Pikachu all the same, but we sure wouldn’t have minded seeing this diminuitive Pokemon taking the form of a Tyrannosaurus Rex style Pokemon in order to spread some additional havoc throughout the streets.

The statues and fossils portray several legendary Pokemon, along with the mysterious basis for Mewtwo in Mew, throughout the ages, hinting that the pocket monsters have existed with humanity throughout the years. This fact would especially make sense for Ryme City, which has created something of symbiotic relationship between its citizens and its Pokemon.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”