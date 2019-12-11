Pokemon Preview Teases Dynamax’s Anime Debut

Pokemon: The Series has been a much different anime than previous iterations of the series thus far because the first three episodes of the series spent more time with Ash resting in his home region of Kanto as he looks for the next phase of his journey. But now that he’s become friends with the plucky new protagonist Go, it’s time for the two of them to officially begin their journey by exploring the other regions of the series. The latest episode of the series finally introduced Ash and Go to the Galar region, and now Ash and Go will be seeing some of its quirks.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases that Ash and Go will be introduced to the Galar region specific Dynamax, which grows Pokemon to humongous new sizes in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games. As for how the anime’s handling this debut, it’s going to make a huge Pokemon even larger.

Episode 5 of the series is titled “Snorlax Grows Gigantic?! The Mystery of Dynamax!!” and the synopsis for the episode teases as such, “Ash and Go have gone to the Galar region in order to investigate the matter of Pokemon growing to gigantic sizes. And now they’ve finally reached their destination, the Wild Area! As the duo explores the place, which consists of beautiful grassland spreading out as far as the eye can see, they find an incredibly huge Snorlax.”

The Dynamax size synopsis continues as such, “Could this Snorlax be one of those Pokemon that have grown to gigantic sizes? In addition, Scorbunny, the Pokemon they met in Wyndon, has followed Go to the Wild Area as well. Will it be able to meet Go again without getting into any trouble?”

With Dynamax coming to the anime, now it’s officially kickstarted in full as Ash and Go continue exploring the other regions and their exclusives throughout the rest of the anime. Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.