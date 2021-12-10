Pokemon Evolutions Episode 6 Released: Watch

Pokemon Evolutions has released its sixth episode of the special anime miniseries! As part of the special 25th Anniversary celebration for the franchise, Pokemon has expanded with a bunch of new projects and collaborations that have taken the franchise to the next level. This has been especially true for the anime as not only has the main series broken beyond its initial formula and sees Ash Ketchum exploring every past region of the franchise so far, but there has also been a new feature film release and a new miniseries exploring all of the past regions as well.

Pokemon Evolutions is a special eight episode miniseries that has followed one character from each game in the past that has rarely been officially animated before, and previous episodes have explored the Galar, Alola, Kalos, Unova, and Sinnoh regions. With the newest episode of the series, the spotlight is now on the Hoenn region and the mysterious newest addition seen in the Omega Rugy and Alpha Sapphire expansions, Zinnia (who’s role is tied into the expansion content in those games). You can check out this newest episode as released on The Pokemon Company’s official YouTube channel below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Evolutions officially describes Episode 6 of the series, “The Wish” as such, “Her whole life, Zinnia was told to put her people’s wishes before her own and to uphold her duty to Hoenn. But when the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza arrives, will she have what it takes?Dive into Hoenn lore and legend in Pokémon Evolutions episode 6!” With this closer look at Zinnia and the Hoenn region, there are only the Johto and Kanto regions left to explore in future episodes. As for the rest of Pokemon Evolutions’ episodes, the current schedule for their releases (and links to now available episodes) break down as such:

What do you think of Pokemon Evolutions’ newest episode? How are you liking the special miniseries so far? What are you hoping to see from the final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!