Pokemon Evolutions Debuts First Episode: Watch

Pokemon Evolutions has debuted its very first episode! As part of the special 25th Anniversary of the massive Pokemon franchise, the series is breaking out with a new series of anime shorts that will explore every region of the franchise in the series’ past. As part of the fun for this new series of anime shorts, each one will be tackling its own region and focus on a certain aspect of the story or a select number of characters from those respective games and anime entries. Now the first episode has finally made its debut!

Pokemon Evolutions has debuted its very first episode on The Pokemon Company’s official YouTube channel, and focuses on the newest entry in the series, Pokemon Sword and Shield. Titled “The Champion,” this anime short hones in on Galar Champion Leon as he takes on the Darkest Day arc from that game. You can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1435968746233872384?s=20

Future episodes of Pokemon Evolutions will be tackling the older regions in a chronological order as it goes all the way back to the Kanto region seen in the Red and Blue games and original anime series. The current slate of episodes scheduled to air as part of this new series break down as such:

“The Champion” (Galar region) – September 9

“The Eclipse” (Alola region) – September 23

“The Visionary” (Kalos region) – October 7

“The Plan” (Unova region) – October 21

“The Rival” (Sinnoh region) – December 2

“The Wish” (Hoenn region) – December 9

“The Show” (Johto region) – December 16

“The Discovery” (Kanto region) – December 23

The Pokemon franchise has been in the midst of a major celebration for the franchise as a whole that began with the newest iteration of the anime, Pokemon Journeys. This newest entry shook things up by having Ash Ketchum (and new hero Goh) exploring past regions of the franchise, and soon the anime will be making its return to Netflix with its next wave of anime with the premiere of Pokemon Master Journeys, and that should be streaming with the service as of this writing.

But what do you think of the debut episode for the Pokemon Evolutions anime? Are you curious to see how the rest of the regions are represented in future episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!