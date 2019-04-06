Pokemon Fan Art Imagines Pikachu as Dragon Ball’s Majin Buu

At this point it almost goes without saying that both the Pokemon and Dragon Ball franchises are at a particularly high point. Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently released, Detective Pikachu is on the horizon, and while there’s reports that the Dragon Ball Super anime will return this year, there’s definitely set to be new Pokemon games. All of this to say, now is a perfectly good time to check out some excellent fan art that combines the two.

Popular fan artist BossLogic reimagined Majin Buu from Dragon Ball if… it had eaten Pikachu? If you’re not familiar, Majin Buu over takes on the form or some aspect of the form of things it eats; as in, because it looks like Pikachu here, that means it… ate Pikachu. That’s our theory, anyway.

The artist shared the unholy creation over on Instagram. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram Had to post up Pika-Buu, it was just too cute A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Apr 5, 2019 at 10:32pm PDT

“Had to post up Pika-Buu,” the artist’s caption states, it was just too cute.”

What do you think of BossLogic’s take on combining the two?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to release on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16th.

Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theaters on May 10th.

