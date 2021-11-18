Pokemon Fan Brings Poketch to Life with Apple Watch

Pokemon is gearing up for another big release, and you know that means the fanbase is gearing up for discourse. After all, the franchise is ringing the Sinnoh region back to life with remakes, and the fandom is ready to try out the game firsthand. Of course, this means some fans are going out of their way to celebrate the series, and one is going viral for their real-life Poketch.

The item was posted over on Reddit to the delight of Pokemon fans, and we have user IdreesInc to thank. As you can see below, the fan made an open-source app that brings a Pokemon Watch to his Apple Watch, and we are pretty much obsessed.

If you want to download the code to this app, the creator has made it available. However, you will want to remember this app isn’t official by any means. The Pokemon Company or Nintendo could have it stricken down ASAP, so take that for what you will. In the past, open-source Pokemon apps have been scrubbed from the Internet. But after seeing this impressive app, fans are rallying for Pokemon to invest in this kind of tech.

After all, Poketch was a new invention for Sinnoh players, and there has never been a better time to release such tech. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will point fans back to the watch, so this app is incredibly timely. The throwback app might not be fancy, but it heralds back to a simpler time for the Pokemon franchise. And after seeing this fan’s Pokemon Watch, we can only say we wish we had one too!

