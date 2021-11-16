Pokemon Goes Viral After Fan Binges the Entire Anime in 6 Months

While the anime series of One Piece is getting ready to hit its one-thousandth episode, Pokemon the television series has already surpassed this milestone and is getting close to having reached twelve hundred episodes that have followed the exploits of Ash Ketchum and his rotating cast of friends. First beginning in Japan in 1997, the series has continued for decades by following the eternally young Pokemon trainer that keeps Pikachu at his side and one fan has gone viral for taking on the monumental task of watching the entirety of the series in six months.

Over the years, Ash has been adding to his roster of pocket monsters in his quest to become one of the strongest trainers in the world, with the latest season, Pokemon Journeys, taking the opportunity to bring back a number of figures from Ketchum’s past. Following Ash’s first Pokemon Tournament victory in the Alola Region, Ash began a world tour to celebrate his massive victory, meeting his new friend Goh and proceeding to attempt to capture some of the strongest Pokemon he’s encountered to date in order to defeat the trainer of the Galar Region. First introduced in the Nintendo Switch title, Pokemon Sword And Shield, the trainers of Galar have proved themselves to be some of the strongest trainers the world has ever seen.

Twitter User Traced Thurman took the opportunity to share their story of watching the entirety of the Pokemon anime series from the very beginning, taking the chance to also share their history with the series from the video games to the anime show that has been running for decades:

After 6 months, I’ve finally watched all 1,145 episodes of the #POKÈMON anime (about 6-7 episodes per day). While this was an arduous task, it really helped me remember how much of a safety net Pokémon was to me as a kid. Long-ass thread on my Pokémon Journey™ to follow… — Trace Thurman (@TracedThurman) November 14, 2021

At present, it doesn’t seem as though Pokemon’s anime series is coming close to ending any time soon, with Ash still in the role of the series’ protagonist. While Ketchum hasn’t aged since the inception of the series, his roster and skills have grown exponentially since he first set off on his quest to becoming a Pokemon master, and we could definitely see the animated series continuing for another decade or two.

Could you watch the entirety of the Pokemon series in six months? What has been your biggest accomplishment when it comes to binging an anime series?