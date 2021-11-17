Pokemon Is Selling a Spooky Gengar Armchair

Pokemon has a big weekend ahead of it as the series is welcoming two remakes to its fold. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are set to hit the Nintendo Switch like never before, and fans are eager to see how their remakes fare. Of course, fans are going to need a comfy place to play, and Pokemon is ready to address those needs with a new Gengar armchair.

And yes, you did read that right. The Pokemon fandom can get a Gengar plush armchair of their own, but it is going to cost them.

The licensed piece is being produced by Cellutane, a pop culture store over in Japan. The brand is elevating Pokemon’s previous beanbags by giving Gengar an armchair makeover. The purple piece is big enough to seat an adult, but it will be rather expensive.

After all, Cellutane is selling the armchair for a whopping $226 USD. This is before shipping or tax is even factored in! And to make things worse Cellutane doesn’t ship its product overseas. You can contact a reseller service to ship the item stateside if you’re desperate, but as you can see, the merch is racking up quite the pricetag now.

But if you love Gengar, well – this chair is a must-have. The furniture is filled with microbes and stuffing which will give it a beanbag feel. There are no legs on this armchair, so Pokemon fans won’t have to worry about it scrapping their floors. The Gengar piece even has ears, fins, and a face to boot. At almost 32-inches tall, this Gengar armchair takes lounging to the next level, so we cannot blame ghost-type trainers for shelling out cash.

Of course, this isn’t the first piece of Pokemon furniture to go live. In the past, Snorlax has gone viral for putting out its own bean bag while Caterpie has its own sleeping bag. The franchise has exploded with wild merchandise in the last five years, and it seems things are only getting crazier. So at this point, we fully expect Gyarados to get a life-sized plush before the decade wraps.

