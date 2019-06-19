Pokemon Fans Weigh In On Mewtwo’s New Armor

The upcoming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution film will take the events from Pokemon The Movie and re-tell them for a modern audience with entirely computer graphics. The film itself follows the introduction of Mewtwo, a cloned Pokemon from the ancient DNA of the insanely powerful pocket monster Mew. With the movie dropping next month, July 2019, in Japan, fans are given more clues about how these old events will be portrayed in a new light. The most recent example includes the “Armored form” of Mewtwo and how the film has portrayed it with all new computer graphics.

The fans are reacting to this latest interpretation and they’re letting others know their opinions, good and bad!

I still think this one looks better pic.twitter.com/fPrH9Unk52 — Yukaige Fox (@YukaigeFox) June 14, 2019

Some fans are certainly thinking that the original armored form for Mewtwo from the first animated feature has an advantage over the re-design. We’ll have to wait to see if this armor is further incorporated into the story itself, but it certainly gives Mewtwo a more fiendish appearance while under the control of Team Rocket.

What it makes me think of Haha pic.twitter.com/g7IwO3encZ — Chris Sully (@Batfish11) June 14, 2019

Now whether or not you should take this as a compliment or an insult is up to you, but this Twitter User deems the look to be akin to that of the revamped “Shredder” from the recent Michael Bay created Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Talking about overdesigning.



The OG armor looked cool because it seemed like a complement to its anatomy. — Ryuu Ibarra (@RyuuSix) June 14, 2019

Do you think the new armor seems too “detailed” and “complicated” for its own good?

The use of the Godfather here really hammers home this Twitter User’s point and how much he apparently loved the original design of “Armored Mewtwo”! While we don’t know how Don Corleone would feel about Mewtwo, his use here certainly got a laugh from us.

Metal Mewtwomon — DJ Dynasty Handbag (@Saint_Cathedral) June 14, 2019

This Twitter User believes that the design of this new “Armored Mewtwo” looks similar to that of a Digimon, rather than a pocket monster. What do you all think? Does he seem more likely to appear in the Digital World with the Digi-destined than threatening Ash and the gang?

Savitar confirmed for Gen 8 pic.twitter.com/OxjzDo3FEk — wes (@GhoulOnTheRun) June 14, 2019

This Twitter fan believes that Armored Mewtwo illicits the appearance of Savitar from the third season of CW’s The Flash. We aren’t sure if the “God of Speed” would be a match for the psychic clone, but they do share some similarities.

Why does everyone hate this? I guess I’m the only one who thinks this design is really cool. — AuraGuardian2002 (@MCK30WN2002) June 14, 2019

We really had to look through these tweets to find a positive reviewer but this brave Twitter User decided to back the new design for Armored Mewtwo and let his opinion be known to the world.

Lowkey wanna see the movie, even though the humans look really uncanny. The Pokémon, however, look awesome. — Noah (@SayNoahToThis) June 14, 2019

Finally, this Twitter User believes that while the Pokemon manage to come away from this movie looking styling, the humans are still a bit too different for his tastes. So what do you think of this re-imagined Armored Mewtwo? Are you excited for the re-telling of the first Pokemon movie in Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.