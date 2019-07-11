This Pokemon Fusion Is Unspeakably Cruel and Terrifying

The most terrifying Pokemon fusion has arrived. Taking the bodies of Mr. Mime and Tentacruel and fusing them together has created the ultimate nightmare in the form of Mr. Cruel. Much like a Lovecraftian nightmare come to life, our minds are finding it nearly impossible to register what we are looking at with the union of these two unlikely pocket monsters. We can only pray that a Detective Pikachu sequel doesn’t feature this unfathomable being as bringing this fusion to life would certainly be a sign of the end times.

Twitter User DeadWoodDross created this monstrosity, drawing a digital rendition of the fused beast from the “Pokemon generator”:

Hold on lemme try that again, I see Many precious #Pokefusions , so here is a kind and gentle- No it’s a monster, do not approach, I repeat, do Not Approach Mr. Cruel, pic.twitter.com/KnyAVEVJpq — RedJuiceTooth (@DeadwoodDross) June 30, 2019

Mr. Mime has gotten a lot of attention recently thanks to his part in the live action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu. Creating one of the most memorable scenes from the film, Detective Pikachu and his partner, Tim Goodman, attempted to interrogate the silent creature to discover what had happened to Tim’s father, Harry. Though little was ultimately discovered from Mr. Mime, it still made for an amazingly hilarious scene and fans old and new were introduced to the crazy creature.

Tentacruel is a Pokemon that is the evolutionary upgrade for Tentacool, a water Pokemon that doesn’t have nearly as much clout as Mr. Mime, but is still terrifying all the same. There’s really something to be said for naming the fusion of these two pocket monsters “Mr. Cruel” that really hammers home how utterly horrifying this combination is.

What do you think of this Lovecraftian nightmare that is brought to life? Do you think that at some point in the future, Mr. Cruel will appear in either the anime or a live-action installment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and H.P. Lovecraft ideas that have seeped their way into our nightmares through anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will be coming digitally for fans to purchase on July 23rd with a physical release on August 6th (pre-orders are live now). The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.