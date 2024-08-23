Universal Studios Hypes Halloween With New Pokemon Collaboration

The Pokemon series has introduced anime and video game fans alike to over one thousand pocket monsters since trainers first set out to become Pokemon trainers. Of these many creatures, there have been more than a few that are quite spooky. Ghost Pokemon like Gengar, Haunter, Misdreavus, Chadelure, and many others are primed to take over Halloween each year. Now, Universal Studios Japan has revealed its plans for the spooky season as a Pokemon Halloween event will take place at the locale that routinely features anime attractions and events.

Theme Parks will routinely celebrate the spooky season each year, with Disney Parks and Universal Studios in North America doing so annually. With Disney, the theme parks will routinely host events such as “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” and the “Oogie Boogie Bash”. For Universal Studios in the West, Halloween Horror Nights will create attractions based on properties such as Ghostbusters, A Quiet Place, Insidious, and the Universal Monsters. Pokemon won’t be the only Halloween attraction in Universal Studios Japan, as the park will also feature an attraction focusing on Chainsaw Man and his devilish world.

Pokemon’s Halloween Extravaganza

Fans hoping to take part in the Pokemon Halloween Party in Japan will have from September 5th to November 4th to check out the event itself. The “Sunset Show” will take place from October 14th to November 4th, so keep that in mind if you’re looking to catch the full display. Unfortunately, there has been no word on this Pokemon event hopping the seas and making its way to North America.

https://x.com/Pokemon_cojp/status/1825804972291719340

Here’s how Universal Studios Japan describes the Pokemon Halloween collaboration that will arrive later this year, “This year, the most fun Halloween party with DJ Pikachu & DJ Gengar and ghost-type Pokémon will be held again! Everyone will clap and jump together to the super exciting original music by DECO*27 and music arranged with familiar Pokémon sounds! Release the energy of your mind and body and the voltage will reach MAX! Get excited at the super hot party where everyone is the star! There will also be a “sunset show” with exciting lighting to get you in the mood even more!”

