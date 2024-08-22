Pokemon TCG Announces Surging Sparks Expansion

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has announced what will likely be its final regular set of 2024. Today, The Pokemon Company announced Surging Sparks, a brand new expansion to the Pokemon TCG adding over 250 cards to the popular card game. The set will include cards from the Japanese Paradise Dragona and Supercharged Breaker sets, the former of which is focused on Dragon-type cards. The new set will include 8 ACE SPEC cards (powerful Trainer cards that are limited to 1 per deck), 8 Stellar Tera Pokemon ex cards, and 9 Tera Pokemon ex cards, 23 illustration rare Pokemon cards, 11 special illustration rare Pokemon and Supporter cards, and 6 hyper rare gold etched cards. The new set will be released on November 8, 2024.

Surging Sparks should be the final “regular” Pokemon Trading Card Game set of the year, with individual booster packs available for sale along with various products like Elite Trainer Boxes and Booster Bundles. This might also be the last set released for the Pokemon Trading Card Game in 2024 in general, although it’s possible (but not likely) that a planned Eevee-themed “special set” will get a simultaneous release in Japan and internationally in December. The Pokemon TCG has already released two special sets for this year – the Paldean Fates set featuring Shiny variants of various cards and the Shrouded Fables set which includes the Mythical Pokemon Pecharunt.

In 2025, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will bring back Trainer’s Pokemon cards for the first time in several years. Trainer’s Pokemon cards “belong” to specific trainers from the Pokemon franchise and usually synergize with other Pokemon belonging to the same trainer. For instance, N’s Zoroark is able to use attacks from other Pokemon belonging to N as its own. Several of these Pokemon will also be Pokemon ex cards.