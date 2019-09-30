Pokemon and Hello Kitty Toys Heading to McDonald’s Happy Meals

As September comes to an end, it looks like things are going to get spooky with the arrival of October. Countless stories and companies have gotten a Halloween-centric makeover to welcome the fall season. Now, it looks like McDonalds will be doing the same with its Happy Meals, and it won’t do so subtly.

After all, the fast-food chain is bringing Pokemon and Hello Kitty to its stores for the occasion. Fans will be able to get a toy from the franchises as October rolls into the calendar year.

Over online, a well-known Pokemon fan-page called PokeJungle shared the news. It turns out Pokemon toys will be added to McDonald’s Happy Meals at the start of October, and it will be joined by Hello Kitty.

Head’s up trainers, next month Pokémon toys are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals! pic.twitter.com/5IcaVM5Sll — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) September 30, 2019

As you can see above, the Hello Kitty toys appear like they’ll be themed to the season. The promotional poster shows Hello Kitty with her usual pink bow in, but her outfit is a bit different. The kawaii mascot is wearing a witch’s hat and cape, so Hello Kitty has her costume for Halloween all sorted out.

As for Pikachu, the pocket monster looks much the same as always. The poster does not tease a seasonal collaboration with Pokemon, but netizens predict the toys will be themed around the franchise’s trading card game or upcoming video game release. Fans will not know for sure what they’re toy will be until they hit up their local McDonald’s this October.

For fans, these toy returns mark a certain nostalgia which hasn’t been felt for awhile. Back in the 1990s, fast-food chains were quick to cash in on Pokemon whenever they could given its new popularity. The franchise saw a dip in merchandising deals during the early 2000s but Pokemon has since resurged since the release of Pokemon Go. Now, Hello Kitty and Pikachu will get to make a comeback with kids thanks to Happy Meals, but McDonald’s should expect plenty of parents to buy into this deal while it lasts.

So, which of these upcoming toys would you like to get with your next Happy Meal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!