‘Pokemon’: John Oliver Murders Jigglypuff on ‘Last Week Tonight’

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will soon introduce a new look for the famous Pokemon Jigglypuff when it finally premieres, but unfortunately, fans saw a much different side of Jigglypuff much sooner than they expected to. On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Oliver introduced a segment focused on Japan’s mascots and brought Pokemon into the mix as a cute example.

But when Jigglypuff comes onto the screen, the situation suddenly gets a lot less cute as Jigglypuff is murdered and blood splashes all over the screen. Check out a clip of the scene below thanks to @AndreSegers on Twitter.

Dear God @ John Oliver murdering a poor defenselessness Jigglypuff https://t.co/A9bvWc1ODL pic.twitter.com/oBQmOetM20 — André Segers (@AndreSegers) April 22, 2019

The segment itself is set up when Oliver mentions the famous Pokemon franchise. Jigglypuff soon shows up on screen, and much like Pokemon Go, a Poke Ball appears and Oliver is all too happy to catch it. Though it doesn’t catch Jigglypuff, instead it damages its head and soon dissolves into a bloody puddle. This isn’t the first time fans have seen this kind of bloody look for Jigglypuff, though it’s definitely one of the strongest presentations of it.

With the realistic makeover for Jigglypuff coming in Detective Pikachu, this would be a much different scene if Jigglypuff were hit with the Poke Ball this way. Fans are already worried about how catching realistic Pokemon works in the upcoming film, and now things are only going to be exacerbated with this image. Thankfully, Detective Pikachu does not seem to be as bloody as this.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

