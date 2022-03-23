Pokemon Journeys Readies for New Episodes With Special Promo

Pokemon Journeys is hyping up its next wave of new episodes with a new promo! The newest iteration of the anime has been evolving at a much different pace than the series seen in the past as both Ash and Goh are now taking on some of their strongest opponents and challenges yet. With this series recently crossing over its 100 episode milestone, the anime is gearing up to raise the stakes even further for the main duo with a series of even bigger hurdles to overcome. Now fans have gotten a new idea as to what to expect in the coming weeks as it airs in Japan.

The official Twitter account behind the Pokemon anime franchise has released a special new trailer hyping up the next few weeks of Pokemon Journeys episodes. This not only includes footage from the most recent episode that featured a full battle with the Legendary Bird Articuno, but footage teasing the special 25th Anniversary episodes along with some other teases for some future episodes to come (including a look at the next returning character). It’s a good look at just how much the series is ramping up right now, and you can check it out for yourself below:

Pokemon Journeys will soon be returning for a special one-hour event celebrating the anime’s 25th Anniversary. These two episodes will be tasking Ash with returning to Kalos for the next fight in the World Coronation Series, and he’ll be reuniting with some old companions to better train for the occasion. Premiering on April 1st in Japan, Episode 103 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Ash and Clemont! Great Friendship Training!” and it’s officially described as such, “Set in the Kalos region, Lumiose City will be the next match venue for the [‘World Coronation Series’]. Before the match, Ash and [Goh] visit Gym Leader Clemont and his sister Bonnie, who once traveled with Ash. Ash gets special training from Clement in the form of a Pokemon battle, but something seems wrong with SirFetch’d?! And Dracovish becomes curious about SirFetch’d…”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Pokemon Journeys' next wave of episodes? What are you hoping to see from the coming weeks? What kind of battles would you want to see Ash take on next as he makes his way up through the World Coronation Series ranks?