Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Opening: Watch

Pokemon Journeys has finally crossed the 100 episode mark with its latest airing in Japan, and has released a new opening theme sequence to celebrate! As fans have seen over the course of Ash Ketchum and Goh’s adventures through the series so far, there have been a number of returning faces and new additions to the anime as the two young heroes have ventured to every region across the Pokemon world. This certainly continues beyond the 100 episode mark, and to commemorate this major milestone the series has released its fourth opening theme sequence that teases much of what’s to come in the future.

Just as with the first three opening theme sequences seen for the series, the newest is yet another remixed edition of the first “1 – 2 – 3” theme song previously performed by the likes of After the Rain, T.M. Revolution, and the Karaage Sisters. The difference this time is that the opening is performed by the voices behind Ash and Goh themselves, Rica Matsumoto and Daiki Yamashita respectively. As one would expect from these openings, there is a lot to see so you can check it out below as spotted by @ilapaperx on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ilapaperx/status/1499703055708790785?s=20&t=lnH-cqx7IicMaIbyN-pR-g

Pokemon Journeys has crossed over the 100 episode mark, and while Ash has made it further up into the World Coronation Series rankings than he ever has before it’s very clear that the major challenges and adventures left to go in the series are far from over. There’s no telling whether or not this could end up serving as the final slate of episodes for the series just yet (especially with the next generation of the Pokemon games already in the works for a release later this year), but this new opening certainly teases the biggest events for this series yet.

Not only does Ash have some major battles coming his way, but Goh seems to be heading further into the Project Mew mission as well. There are also a number of teases for some huge returns and huge battles coming in the future of the series, and that makes this new opening even more exciting than ever. But what do you think? How do you like the fourth opening for Pokemon Journeys? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!