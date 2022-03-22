Pokemon Journeys Reveals How Strong Articuno Can Be

Pokemon Journeys is showcasing just how strong of a Legendary Bird Articuno truly is with the newest episode of the series! One of the best aspects of the current iteration of the series is how it has opened up the adventures to every single region of the franchise introduced thus far, and this has resulted in the returns of not only some fan-favorite characters but some fan-favorite Pokemon too. This has naturally included some Legendary Pokemon making their big comebacks, and two of the Legendary Birds have already made their returns to the series with some big battles in previous episodes.

Ash and Goh have already come across four of the Legendary birds throughout their adventures in both the Kanto and Johto regions in the anime so far, and the newest episode has finally completed the set with a new mission involving Articuno. The newest episode of the series recently aired in Japan featured Goh taking on Articuno as the next Raid Battle as part of his trials trying to get onto the Project Mew team, and the resulting battle showcased just how powerful this Legendary really could be! Check it out below as spotted by @Sapphire_Eon on Twitter:

Episode 102 of Pokemon Journeys gave Goh his next major trial for the Project Mew team and it was a Raid Battle against Articuno at the Seafoam Islands. He was tasked with working with other trainers in order to take down the Legendary, but it was so proved to be far too much as even with others’ help Articuno was far too strong. The Legendary had access to one-hit kill moves like Sheer Cold, and not only took out Goh but also took out the returning Gary Oak and Horace’s respective teams too. But even with their teamwork, it was not enough.

Articuno proved to be just as strong of a Legendary as the others we have seen over the course of the anime thus far, and it ended up being a significant loss for Goh. He was able to clear the mission, but it also highlighted to him that he’ll need to work better as part of a team in order to really get onto the Project Mew excursion to make his dreams come true. But what do you think? How did you like seeing the power of a returning Legendary in this way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!