Pokemon Fans Rediscover Series’ Jurassic Park Origins

Pokemon has a good number of pocket monsters that look like they were spawned from the world of Jurassic Park. With dinosaur looking creatures such as Charizard, Gyrados, Tyrantrum, and Omanyte to name a few, it’s clear that there always a connection between the ancient time of the dinosaurs and the popular anime franchise of Pokemon. Now, one fan has brought the two franchises that much closer with a link that shows one of the largest pocket monsters, Aerodactyl, having origins similar to those seen from the prehistoric creatures that populated John Hammond’s disastrous theme park!

Twitter User and Poke-Fan Dr. Lava YT shared this ingenious connection that shows how Aerodactyl holds a connection to the franchise of Jurassic Park as it was spawned from an amber fossil that was passed down through the generations and could be resurrected depending on the actions taken by a Pokemon trainer:

Aerodactyl Origins: In the 1993 film Jurassic Park, dinosaurs are resurrected from DNA extracted from mosquitoes trapped in ancient amber. In 1996’s Pokemon Red & Green, Aerodactyl is resurrected from Old Amber, a key item whose official artwork shows a mosquito trapped inside. pic.twitter.com/iWLGiaIQJu — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) January 11, 2020

Aerodactyl first appeared in the initial generation of Pokemon on the video games of Pokemon: Red and Pokemon: Blue, acting as a large flying type pocket monster that was clearly one of the most powerful in the game, based on its size alone. While it wasn’t exactly the easiest Pokemon to catch, the flying prehistoric creature would make for a welcome addition to any trainer’s roster.

With the recent video game of Pokemon Sword and Shield bringing in a ton of old and new pocket monsters back into the fold, more dinosaur types were made available to trainers. Whether or not even more will be unleashed on the world in the upcoming DLC for the game is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye out!

The Jurassic Park franchise currently has five films under its belt and is currently continuing with the sequel series of Jurassic World.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.