Pokemon Enters A Bad Romance With Lady Gaga Team Rocket Crossover

Team Rocket has long been a popular part of both the anime series of Pokemon and the video games, with Jesse, James, and Meowth acting as a thorn in the paw of Ash Ketchum and his trainer friends. In the latest season, the trio have been given a serious upgrade with their boss, Giovanni, giving them a device that allows them to access the ability to summon some insanely powerful pocket monsters from across the spectrum of the generations. Now, one fan has decided to merge the insanely popular franchise with the insanely popular singer Lady Gaga, imaging the latter as Team Rocket’s Jesse!

Jesse and her trusty Arbok have long been a hilarious part of the anime series, with Team Rocket long being seen as a joke that would have Ash and his friends rolling their eyes whenever they appeared. In the recent Alola League arc, Jesse had the chance to show off her strength by herself, being one of the finalists in the tournament itself and vying for the championship with her roster in tow. With Lady Gaga hitting the scene as an amazing singer and actress, it would certainly turn some heads if she were to take on the role of Jesse in the live action world of Pokemon established in Detective PIkachu (though we doubt that will happen)!

Twitter Artist CarlosGZZ03 shared this amazing artwork that takes the prolific singer of Lady Gaga and places her into the role of Team Rocket’s Femme Fatale, creating an impressive scene wherein Jesse is joined by her intimidating Arbok:

With a new power up in tow, Team Rocket is looking to have a big future in the Pokemon anime and we’re crossing our fingers that they one day make an appearance in the live action films as well.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.