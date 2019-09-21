Viral Twitter Post Perfectly Compares Famous Lady Gaga Looks to Pokemon

Lady Gaga has managed to conquer the entertainment mediums of music, movies, television, and fashion with unique appearances across the board. With the sheer amount of different outfits and looks that the star has put together in her life, one hilarious trend has seemingly been discovered: Lady Gaga has looked like a Pokemon a literal slew of times. One Twitter User managed to find a number of different Gaga fashion styles that uncannily line up with some of the biggest and most powerful pocket monsters from the biggest franchise in the world.

Twitter User FKajack shared this amazing thread that shows how Lady Gaga has seemingly worn dozens of outfits that mimic the look of several pocket monsters across numerous generations, with each fashion completely unique in its own right:

Videos by ComicBook.com

lady gaga as pokémon: a thread pic.twitter.com/pMnbTyzGc5 — jack (@fkajack) September 16, 2019

Lady Gaga is clearly no stranger to the world of television and movies, a medium that Pokemon is very familiar with. Appearing in the critically acclaimed “A Star Is Born” alongside Bradley Cooper, for which she won an Academy Award for her music and was nominated for her acting for “Best Actress”, Gaga also appeared as one of the protagonists of FX’s American Horror Story which just returned for its ninth season with American Horror Story: 1984.

Pokemon isn’t the first anime that Lady Gaga has been associated with, as recently she wore an outfit that made her have a similar fashion sense to the protagonist of the legendary anime series, Inuyasha!

Which Pokemon do you think looks the most like Lady Gaga? What pocket monster would you like to see Gaga attempt to look like next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alola League arc is almost at an end! Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”