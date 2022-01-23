Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Closer Look at Brock’s Return to the Anime

Pokemon is showing off more of Brock’s big return to the anime with a new trailer for the Pokemon Legends: Arceus anime special! Pokemon Journeys has made a major name for itself among fans for seeing Ash and Goh making their way through past regions of the franchise introduced in older games, and along with these older regions sees the duo coming face to face with a number of fan favorites from the past. But it’s largely kept itself from bringing back two of Ash’s most famous companions until this newest special coming to celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

To celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus around the world, the anime is branching out with a brand new series of special episodes on Amazon Prime Video in Japan. These new episodes see Ash, Goh, and the returning Dawn taking on a dangerous new mission that involves the likes of time travel, some familiar foes, returning legendaries and more. This also includes the surprise return of Brock to the anime, and you can check out a new look at that return with a cool new trailer:

The four episode special, titled Pokemon: Arceus Who is Called a God, launched its first two episodes with Amazon Prime Japan on January 21st, and the final two episodes will be lining up with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 28th. Unfortunately for overseas fans, there has yet to be any word on when this special batch of episodes will ever get an official international release. Given that it’s licensed for Amazon, that release might be a little stranger than expected with Pokemon’s licensing with Netflix in North America.

Pokemon Journeys has been bringing back a long list of fan favorite characters and companions through its run thus, and now with Brock officially coming back in this new special, it’s only a matter of time before the anime sees Misty making her comeback too. As Ash continues to rise up the ranks of the World Coronation Series he’s coming face to face with opponents from his past, and these extra missions have seen some returns too so it’s really only a matter of time before the original trinity comes back.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Brock coming back to the Pokemon anime soon? Are you hoping for your chance to check out the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus anime special if or when it drops outside of Japan?