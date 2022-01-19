Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Hypes Its New Anime Special

It won’t be much longer before the next era of Pokemon lands on the Nintendo Switch. If you did not know, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is going live this weekend, and fans all over the world are hyped to check it out. The open-world game promises to show a new side of the IP, so of course, there are tons of marketing pushes going down. And as for the anime, well – a new trailer is here to highlight its Pokemon Legends special!

As you can see below, Pokemon has put out a new trailer for its legendary special. The clip shows Ash and Pikachu diving deep into the Hisuian region alongside some friends, and things get out of hand by the promo’s end.

https://twitter.com/DogasusBackpack/status/1483802575551877120?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The clip begins with Ash and Pikachu meeting Arceus with Goh and Dawn at their side. As the commercial goes on, fans are given a look at the trio as they explore the Hisuian region ages ago. However, the original story will also focus on the present as Ash runs into familiar faces. It seems like everyone from Brock to Team Galactic will be in this special, so you can look forward to their on-screen comebacks.

So far, fans know Pokemon Legends will bring its multi-part special to life before long. The miniseries is meant to help promote The Pokemon Company’s big game, and that comes out at the end of this week. However, there is no word on whether the show will be shared outside of Japan. Amazon Prime owns the exclusive streaming rights to this special, so unless some deal is struck, this Pokemon Legends anime may not make it stateside.

