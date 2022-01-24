Pokemon Legends: Arceus Anime Debuts First Two Episodes

Pokemon is just days out from its next release, and it would put things lightly to say fans are hyped. After all, Pokemon Legends: Arceus promises to usher in a new era for the franchise, and it is even getting a new anime. Not long ago, The Pokemon Company announced a TV special dedicated to the game, and its first two episodes have gone live.

The special launched over in Japan recently with help from Amazon Prime. The first episode “Ash and Goh! Let’s Go to the Sinnoh Festival!” launched just before the second hit-up fans. Right now, these episodes are only out in Japan, but clips have made their way online for fans around the world.

With each episode running under 20 minutes, Pokemon Legends: Arceus kicks off its anime by reuniting Ash with Dawn in the Sinnoh region. The pair are asked to play a game that ends with them collecting the three starters found in Pokemon‘s upcoming game. But when Heatran shows up, things go south as Arceus wakes up.

As for the second episode, fans will be delighted to know that Brock returns, and he is living his best Pokemon life. Ash and his friends go check on Sinnoh’s lake trio as they awoke alongside Arceus. The trio runs into Brock along the way, and they proceed to travel by plane as a foursome. However, Heatran proceeds to mess things up once again by going berserk on the trio. The episode then ends with Heatran absorbing space-time energy, so you can bet that is going to cause some issues.

The final episodes of this special will go live soon, and there are just a few days to go before Pokemon Legends: Arceus drops. The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch this Friday and is available for pre-order right now.

How hyped are you for Pokemon Legends: Arceus? Do you plan on checking out this special should it drop stateside?