New Pokemon Miniseries Welcomes Leon to the Anime

The Pokemon anime franchise tends to line up with the new region, characters, and stories introduced with each new video game release, but things have been pretty different with Pokemon Sword and Shield. The newest anime series has decided to veer from the norm and is exploring other regions in the franchise rather than solely set itself in the Galar region. This means that many of the new fan favorites introduced in these games haven’t made their proper anime debut, but luckily Pokemon seeks to change that with its Twilight Wings miniseries.

The newest League Champion introduced in Sword and Shield, Leon, has yet to make his official debut in the official anime series, but he graces the premiere episode of the Twilight Wings webseries that joins a couple of young boys as the idolize the newest champion taking over the Galar region.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon: Twilight Wings is a special seven episode long miniseries that will focus on different aspects of the Galar region that the official anime has yet to touch. Each new episode will be releasing through Pokemon’s official YouTube channel, and while they are only a few minutes in length, the style of the series is dramatically different enough to give anime fans something to enjoy for sure.

But for those hoping Leon would join the official anime someday, it turns out his big arrival isn’t too far off from now. A synopsis for a future episode of the anime series teases that there will be a big battle between Leon and the Kanto Champion, Lance. With Leon carrying over his undefeated streak from the original game to both the official anime and the Twilight Wings miniseries, it’s definitely going to take something significant for him to take a loss.

Did you get a kick out of Leon’s anime debut? Are you liking Twilight Wings so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. At least with the worldwide release of Twilight Wings, fans outside of Japan have a way to enjoy new anime adventures before the official Galar adaptation hits out shores. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.