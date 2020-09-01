Pokemon Trends Worldwide After Launching an Accidentally NSFW Hashtag

Pokemon is one of the most wholesome brands in the world, and it puts pride on that name. The franchise has gone to great lengths to protect that image whether it means censoring the anime or making games meant for gamers of all ages. Still, there are some things the franchise hasn't been able to avoid, and the most recent blunder to hit Pokemon is coming from Twitter.

Oh, and to make things worse? It was approved by someone tied to the brand. After all, an official hashtag for Pokmon Masters EX was advertised earlier today, but the accidentally NSFW campaign was turned against the mobile app in every way.

If you head over to Twitter, you will surely find people talking about the hashtag. It is hard to miss the campaign, to be honest. Whether you search globally or within in the United States, you should see #pokemonmastersex trending.

The hashtag is a clear reference to the game Pokemon Masters EX that fans can download on their mobile phones. This game is celebrating its first-ever anniversary and wanted to celebrate with a custom Twitter sticker. When you use this new hashtag, Red will accompany your message, but fans care little for his big debut. The thing they're caught up on is the hashtag itself. After all, the whole phrase runs together, and it is very easy to misread as Pokemon Master Sex.

You can find a slew of reactions to the hilarious social media campaign and its controversial reception. Fans are curious if anything will be done to edit the hashtag, but it seems too late for such a correction now. Pokemon Masters will have to reckon with its sexy reputation for months to come, and given the game's mixed reception, this now-infamous stunt might just help it grow.

